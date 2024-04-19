Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece are divorcing after 13 years of marriage, the former couple’s office announced on Friday, April 19.

“Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage,” the translated statement read. “Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.”

The pair, who do not share any children, will continue to live in Greece and hope to remain friends as they experience a new relationship status.

“The same values ​​of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship,” the statement continued. “Family will always be by their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion.”

The announcement seemingly caught some royal watchers by surprise. Just two months prior, Tatiana, 43, and Nikolaos, 54, put on a united front at the thanksgiving service for King Constantine II, Nikolaos’ father and the last king of Greece who ruled until the abolition in June 1973.

The pair were spotted arm in arm as they arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the February 2024 service. Prince William was expected to attend his godfather’s ceremony, but he later changed his plans because of his wife Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Tatiana previously gave a glimpse into her seemingly normal daily life. Despite having a royal title, she assured followers that local residents welcomed her with open arms.

“I live a very simple life here,” she told Vogue in 2016. “I work, I go to the supermarket, I cook, I walk my dog and the Greek people have welcomed me like they would anyone else. There’s a word here, philoxenia, a love of strangers, and I’ve really felt that very strongly here.”

As for finding love with a man who grew up around such royalty, Tatiana said titles didn’t mean a thing in her eyes.

“I do not feel like a princess,” she explained after her August 2010 wedding on the island of Spetses in Greece. “I do not feel that I married a prince, with a title. Well actually, yes, he is my prince, but nothing more. It’s a privilege, and an honor, to be part of the family.”