The British royal family is back in the news thanks to Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, but Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are keeping mum.

The Prince of Wales and his wife, both 41, ignored questions about the book and its aftermath during a red carpet appearance at the annual Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday, November 30.

“Your Royal Highness, have you got a comment about Omid Scobie’s book?” a reporter could be heard yelling as the couple exited their car and entered the event, in an Instagram video shared by a People reporter. When William ignored that question, the person tried again, asking, “Did you watch the Piers Morgan show last night, Your Royal Highnesses?”

Both William and Kate ignored the second inquiry as they stepped onto the carpet and made their entrance. Kate wore a blue evening gown with cape sleeves by Safiyaa, while William opted for a velvet tuxedo jacket.

One day before the event, Morgan, 58, claimed that the Dutch edition of Endgame was pulled from shelves in the Netherlands because it identified the royals who allegedly asked questions about Archie’s skin color before his May 2019 birth.

Archie, now 4, is the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. During the couple’s bombshell CBS interview in March 2021, they claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed “concerns” about “how dark” their firstborn would be. (The duo also share daughter Lilibet, 2.)

“That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it,” Harry, 39, said during the interview, later clarifying that the late Queen Elizabeth II and late Prince Philip were not the people who had made the remarks.

During the Wednesday, November 29, episode of his TV show, Morgan claimed that the Dutch version of Endgame said Kate and King Charles III were the people who questioned Archie’s skin tone.

The following day, however, Scobie denied ever revealing the names in any version of Endgame. “I never submitted a book that had those names in it,” he said during a Thursday interview on ITV’s This Morning, adding that he is as “frustrated as everyone else” about the ongoing controversy.

In the officially published version of the book, Scobie wrote: “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].”

While William and Kate have not commented on Endgame, William denied some of Harry’s allegations after the initial 2021 interview. When a Sky News reporter asked him whether the royal family is “racist,” the prince replied, “We’re very much not a racist family.”