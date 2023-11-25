Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s bond has only gotten stronger over the years.

While the couple faced their fair share of challenges, royal journalist Omid Scobie writes in his upcoming book that their marriage remains “solid.” The author also notes that Kate and William, both 41, continue to “work as a team.”

According to the book, William is also “incredibly proud” of Kate’s accomplishments as a senior working member of the royal family.

Over the past few months, Kate and William have had a jam-packed schedule that’s included several royal trips, appearances and functions. Most recently, the twosome attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace earlier this month. The event was held in honor of the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, who were on a two-day tour in the U.K. The duo were joined by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

As William and Kate have channeled a lot of their energy on their jobs, rumors swirled that they have also faced marital woes. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Prince and Princess of Wales have “ups and downs in their marriage like everyone else.” However, the couple focuses on being a “unit” as they accomplish their royal duties.

Kate and Willam — who wed in 2011 — have taken on more responsibilities as Charles, 75, assumed the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. At the time, an additional insider told Us that the death of William’s grandmother deeply affected both him and his wife.

“They’re the first to admit it’s been a tough year, but everyone agrees William and Kate have done a wonderful job staying strong in the face of such adversity,” the source explained.

In addition to their grief, William and Kate have also found themselves at odds with William’s brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Tension between the couples heightened in 2020 after Harry, 38, and Meghan, 42, announced they were stepping down from their senior royal duties.

The feud intensified after Harry and Meghan spoke candidly about their issues with royals in their 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Meghan recounted the awkwardness of meeting Kate and William for the first time.

“I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” she said in December 2022. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you go, ‘Oh, alright, OK, I can relax now,’ but that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me.”

Harry, meanwhile, opened up about his rocky relationship with William in his 2023 tell-all, Spare. According to Harry, he and his brother got into a physical altercation after William called Meghan “difficult” and “rude.” Harry claimed that William “grabbed” him by the collar and broke his necklace.

In Scobie’s book, the author reveals that Kate and Meghan have had “almost zero direct communication” since their problems arose. While the women are not close they have exchanged “short pleasantries” over the years. However, Scobie notes that reconciliation isn’t in the cards for the future.