Princess Kate Middleton is dusting off an over century’s old tiara.

Kate, 41, looked unspeakably royal at a state banquet held on Tuesday, November 21 at Buckingham Palace.

The crowning detail of her outfit was her tiara — the Strathmore Rose tiara, to be exact — which hasn’t been worn since the 1930s.

The tiara, a stunning headpiece featuring diamond roses and leaves, was a part of the Queen Elizabeth II’s mother’s collection. Made in England in the late 19th century, it was given to the Queen Mother as a wedding present by her father, the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, when she married King George VI in 1923.

Related: Princess Kate’s Best Looks of All Time: Photos A force in fashion! Since the second Princess Kate strut down the catwalk at St Andrews University in 2002 and stole Prince William’s heart, it was clear that she would be quite the style icon. While the sheer black dress will always remain one her most iconic outfits, the royal has grown into a much […]

Although many may imagine that princesses perpetually have a diamond tiara on their heads, it is actually a fairly rare occurrence. In the British royal family, tiaras are reserved for special events, galas, dinners and receptions held at Buckingham Palace.

This is the 16th time the Princess of Wales has worn a tiara. The Strathmore Rose tiara marks the fourth tiara Kate has worn over the course of her royal life.

The first made its debut on her wedding day on April 29, 2011. For that occasion, she borrowed Queen Elizabeth’s Cartier Halo tiara.

The second tiara the Princess has worn is called the Lotus Flower, which consists of both pearls and diamonds and was previously owned by the late Princess Margaret, the Queen’s younger sister.

Related: Every Time Princess Kate Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II With Her Jewelry: Ph... A royal tribute. It was considered a high honor whenever the late Queen Elizabeth II would allow family members to borrow her jewels — and Princess Kate made sure to return the favor by honoring the late monarch with her chosen gems. Throughout her seven decades as Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign, the queen — who died […]

The third tiara Kate has been seen wearing is called the Lover’s Knot tiara, which was commissioned by Queen Mary in 1913 and was a personal favorite of the late Princess Diana.

In addition to the exciting Strathmore Rose tiara, Kate wore a stunning white custom Jenny Packman gown to the state banquet on Tuesday. The floor-length dress featured cape-like sleeves and shoulder pads. She accessorized this with a pair of long white gloves and the customary Royal Victorian Order sash, star and cross.

The special event was held in honor of the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, as a part of their two-day tour in the U.K. Kate was joined by her husband Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as several other members of the royal family and nearly 200 guests.

Earlier in the day, the presidential couple touched down in London and were greeted by Kate and William, 41, before they met with Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76.