Prince William didn’t leave a Welsh school empty-handed.

With Kate Middleton still on leave, a solo Prince of Wales, 41, interacted with students at Ysgol yr Holl Saint – All Saints’ School in Wrexham while celebrating St. David’s Day on Friday, March 1. The excited children gave him three stuffed animals, one for each of his kids with Kate. (William and the Princess of Wales are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.)

“Thank you very much,” Prince William told the students as they handed him the gifts. “That’s really kind, thank you very much.”

He then asked if the children had come up with “any good names for them?” to which one quickly responded, “I thought of one. James, Charlotte and Mason.”

A person off-camera joked that the students named the gifts after themselves.

The sweet moment continued as a child gave Prince William a large bouquet, presumably for Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery and has not made a public appearance since Christmas Day last year.

“I’ll pass those on to Catherine as well,” said William, thanking the students for showing him around, telling them, “You all seem very happy, very smart.”

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate underwent a “planned” and “successful” operation at The London Clinic. She was expected to stay in the hospital for 10-14 days, and will likely return to her royal duties after Easter.

Once Kate returned home, her and William’s little ones went full swing to help her recover.

“They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favorite snacks,” sources exclusively told Us Weekly last month. At the time, she was “back working from her bed,” and was “planning engagements and speaking with her team” about what’s next.

“Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work,” an insider said.

Amid her absence from the public eye, speculation swirled about what’s really going on with Kate. Social media users shared their own theories, which a rep for the royal shut down.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson told Us on Thursday, February 29. “That guidance stands.”

The rep added that Kate is doing “well” as she continues her recovery.