Princess Beatrice made an appearance at Student Mental Health Week amid Princess Kate Middleton’s recovery from abdominal surgery.

In a photo posted via X on Wednesday, February 28, Beatrice, 35, was all smiles at the event as she stood in a conversation. The event was a joint effort between Chegg and U.K. charities Student Minds, the Mental Health Foundation and Big Change, which is an organization that Beatrice cofounded.

“So grateful for the powerful discussion today between HRH Princess Beatrice (@yorkiebea), co-Founder of @bigchange, @Chegg, student advocates, @StudentMindsOrg, & @mentalhealth Foundation as part of our global Student Mental Health Week. Let’s face loneliness together. #SMHW2024,” Chegg’s chief communications officer, Heather Hatlo Porter, wrote.

The Princess of Wales, 42, has previously taken part in similar mental health initiatives but continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

While speculation into Kate’s wellbeing has been put into question since her procedure was announced, a rep for the princess shut down the social media theories about her whereabouts in a statement on Thursday, February 29.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands,” a spokesperson for Kate told Us Weekly, noting that she continues to do “well” while recuperating.

Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate wouldn’t be involved in royal engagements until after Easter.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement read via X. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kensington Palace noted that she underwent a “planned” procedure at The London Clinic.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. … The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

When a Spanish news program falsely alleged that Kate was in a coma due to complications, a royal source denied the allegations, telling Us, “There is absolutely no truth to the report that Kate was in a coma. She is recovering at home.”

As for whether Kate plans on sharing any details about her operation, a source exclusively told Us in January that she “may disclose more information in due course.”

“She’s been resting up and enjoying lots of visits from Prince William and the kids,” the insider said.