Prince William made a solo appearance at the Duke of Westminster’s wedding on Friday, June 7, attending without wife Princess Kate Middleton by his side.

William, 41, served as an usher at the wedding between his friend Hugh Grosvenor and wife Olivia Henson.

Moments after the newlywed couple said “I do,” William was spotted outside England’s Chester Cathedral stepping into a waiting black car as onlookers cheered. When one of them shouted, “best wishes to Kate,” William paused, giving a nod and a wave to the well-wisher, per Hello! magazine.

Kate, 42, has kept a low profile since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March, but William shared a brief update on her status at a Wednesday, June 5, event in Portsmouth honoring the anniversary of D-Day.

When a veteran asked about her, he replied, “She is better, thanks. She would’ve loved to be here today. I was reminding everybody, her grandmother served at Bletchley so she would have had quite a bit in common with a few of the other ladies here who served at Bletchley but never spoke about it until the very end.”

The couple’s three kids – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, were also absent from the wedding. They’re attending boarding school in nearby Berkshire until their term ends in July.

Updates on Kate’s health have been sporadic since she came forward about her diagnosis. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate said in a video message at the time. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

With some reports speculating that Kate could return to work by autumn, she will still need to be medically cleared by her physicians. It is still undecided exactly what her duties will look like when the time comes.

​​“[Kate’s team is] reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

The source added that her recovery is “going well.”

“She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about,” the source explained.

Kate is not expected to attend Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of King Charles III’s birthday, next weekend.