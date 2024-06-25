Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are looking to expand by hiring a new member for Team Wales.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed The Household of TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales was accepting applications for a Correspondence Specialist on LinkedIn. After five days on the platform — the job listing was posted earlier this month — they are no longer accepting applications.

With a barrage of letters coming to the Prince and Princess of Wales, especially as Kate, 42, continues to undergo cancer treatments, it seems fitting that they are looking to hire someone who can deal with all that mail. Kate even thanked supporters for their continued well wishes — in the form of a letter.

Kate announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer. By April, it was widely reported that the Princess was sending typed thank you notes to members of the public, responding to those sending letters of support to Kensington Palace in the wake of her health struggles.

Related: A Guide to the Current Working Royals Getty Images (2) One of King Charles III’s goals upon assuming the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 in September 2022 was to slim down the monarchy. The mission raised eyebrows in January 2024 when both Charles and Princess Kate Middleton faced health challenges. Prince William canceled several appearances at […]

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” Kate shared in a statement on June 14.

What exactly will the Correspondence Specialist do for William and Kate as the couple continues to navigate the royal family’s health crisis? Keep scrolling for all the details:

What Is a Correspondence Specialist?

The applicant would be “responsible for providing comprehensive support in relation to correspondence received by Their Royal Highnesses.,” the LinkedIn listing explained. Said specialist would “work closely” with the team at Buckingham Palace as they managed “the Household’s correspondence process.”

What Is The Household of TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales?

The Household deals directly with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ charity work.

Related: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Relationship Timeline The world watched in awe as Prince William and Princess Kate wed at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, and years later, commoners still stand impressed with the couple. Though they didn’t tie the knot until 2011, Kate and William first met 10 years prior while studying history at Scotland’s University of St […]

What Are the Requirements of a Correspondence Specialist?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are looking for someone who has previous experience — but working for any royal family, naturally, is a rare gig.. Alas, the Household recommended an applicant with “excellent communication skills” paired with “a flair and passion for written correspondence.” They asked for an “enthusiastic, self-motivated and proactive” employee who can stick it out under pressure.

Of course, “the highest levels confidentiality” is also requested on the job listing.

Where Will the Correspondence Specialist be Located?

Presumably, London. The full-time position is based out of Kensington Palace with the “requirement to travel to other Royal Households” within the U.K.