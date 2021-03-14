Amid a challenging week for the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton are focusing on family.

The Duke and Duchess of Kensington’s official Twitter account shared a sweet message for the public on Sunday, March 14, which is Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. The note featured a nod to all who are without their moms this year and cards their children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, hand-made for the late Princess Diana.

“This year Mother’s Day will be different once again,” read the message from William, 38, and Kate, 39. “Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.”

The Mother’s Day message continued, “But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

Prince George’s card featured a photo of a landscape scene, along with a message to the late royal that read, “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George xxxxxx.”

Charlotte, for her part, created a card featuring hearts, flowers and ballerina stickers for Diana, who died in 1997. “I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you,” she wrote. Louis drew a heart which was painted several different colors and added adorable stickers all over his card.

Princess Diana died after a car chase in Paris that led to a crash. She shared sons Prince William and Prince Harry with ex-husband Prince Charles, whom she divorced in 1996.

William and Harry, 36, will reunite for the first time since the Duke of Sussex’s joint tell-all with wife Meghan Markle on Sunday, March 7. The royal siblings are set to attend a memorial for their late mother in July, Russell Myers revealed during an appearance on the Lorraine show on Friday, March 12. A statue for Diana will be unveiled at the event.

Buzz of the brothers reconnecting comes after they both revealed they’ve been distant with one another. During his CBS interview, Harry admitted that he and William are “on different paths,” noting “I love William to bits.”

He said, “The relationship [with William] is space at the moment. Time heals all things.”

For his part, William told a Sky News reporter on Thursday, March 11, he hadn’t spoken to the British military vet since the sit-down. He added, “But I will.” The duke also addressed allegations Harry and Meghan, 39, made that racism from within the royal household played a part in their decision to step back in 2020.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” he said, amid claims that conversations were had with Harry about the color of son Archie’s skin.

Harry also said during the interview that his brother and father, 72, are “trapped” in their roles in the royal family. “They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that,” he said at the time.