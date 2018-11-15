Nuts for squirrels! Prince William revealed that his father, Prince Charles, is “completely infatuated by the red squirrels” that live by the Prince of Wales’ Scotland estate.

William, 36, spoke about his dad’s love for the creatures in a special edition of Country Life edited by Charles, noting that the 70-year-old loves squirrels “to the extent that he’s given them names and is allowing them into the house.”

“They come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round inside. If I sit there quietly, they will do so around me,” Charles revealed in the British magazine, referring to the animals as “incredibly special creatures.”

He added: “Sometimes when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts.”

Charles celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday, November 14. Members of the British royal family, including William, Duchess Catherine, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and Princess Eugenie celebrated the occasion at a party for the prince on Wednesday evening. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, gave a touching toast in honor of her son.

“It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday. It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like — to use an analogy I am certain will find favor — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow,” the 92-year-old monarch said. ”My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out.”

The Queen also called her son a “a champion of conservation and the arts,” “a great charitable leader” and “a wonderful father” during her speech.

The palace also released two gorgeous photos of the royal family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, commemorate Charles’ birthday on Tuesday, November 13.

