Prince William References  ‘Harry Potter’ Scar From His Youth 

Prince William may not have had a run in with Voldemort, but he’s still got a lightning scar badge of honor.

The royal, 41, opened up about his Harry Potter-like scar while visiting Cardiff Metropolitan University on Tuesday, June 11. William was on hand to celebrate the “progress already achieved in Wales and learn about further seaweed innovations that could support the Welsh seaweed industry reach its full potential,” according to Kensington Palace.

When asked by Pierre Paslier, cofounder of Notpla — which supplies seaweed packaging to sporting venues — if he plays golf, William gestured to his forehead. “No – the last time I played golf …” he said, per Hello! Magazine.

Back in 1991, William was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a golf club while out with friends at Ludgrove Preparatory school. “I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine,” he told BBC’s Newsround in 2018. “We were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head.” He added that people rarely notice the injury, though his scar sometimes “glows.”

Related: Celebrity Injuries Through the Years Take a look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who have had minor injuries that have made headlines

It’s only fitting that William touts an unintentional homage to Hogwarts. More than a decade ago, he was on hand to open the “Making of Harry Potter” studio tour in Leavesden, England, which features sets from the Harry Potter series. William, alongside Princess Kate Middleton — then pregnant with Prince George — and Prince Harry, took wand lessons, visited the Great Hall and viewed props from the films. They also checked out Hagrid’s costumes and took part in a fake duel.

As an added touch, the trio raised their wands in Diagon Alley to officially christen the unveiling of the studio tour.

Related: 'Harry Potter' Stars: Where Are They Now? Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. The eight movies raked in […]

William admitted that he was a bit more taken by the Batman props than the Harry Potter memorabilia. “To be honest, I’m over the moon just to have seen the real Batmobile and Batpod … You don’t have baby seats for those cars, do you, by any chance?” he quipped, per CBS News.

The royal added, “On the other hand, Harry’s just excited to see a real life talking owl in the Harry Potter studios. I haven’t told him yet that Harry Potter is fictional, so please keep the secret for a little longer.”