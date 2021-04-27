Royally flushed! Prince William and Duchess Kate shared a laugh while playing golf together during a visit to the Cheesy Waffles Project in Durham, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge each took a whack at the ball on Tuesday, April 27, while getting a few pointers from some of the children who are the recipients of aid and support from the charity.

When Kate, 39, stepped up to swing, she hilariously missed the ball, which got a big belly laugh from her husband, 38. Her second attempt was much more successful, earning her a round of applause from those in attendance.

William also showed off his swing hitting the ball on the first try. Kate, however, still couldn’t stop herself from giggling as the prince geared up to play the game.

“Thank you to the Cheesy Waffles Project for the golf lesson 🏌️Think we might need to come back for more…” the couple captioned a series of photos from the outing via Instagram.

The visit was intended to help the organization, which works toward providing children and young adults ages 7 to 35 with additional needs in Durham County with the “skills and independence they need to transition to a happy and healthy adulthood.”

The Cheesy Waffles Project receives support from The Key, which is a youth charity that works with organizations across the North East of England. The Key is also one of the 26 charities the Cambridges chose in 2011 to benefit from donations made to their Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund.

Earlier in the day, the couple visited Manor Farm wearing color-coordinated outfits. They shared some of the cute moments from the trip via Instagram, including William driving a tractor and Kate playing with a goat.

The pair’s engagements in Durham came less than a week after they returned to business following the death of Prince Philip on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 and was honored in an intimate funeral on April 17.

The couple reunited with Prince Harry and the rest of their family for the service, but a source later told Us Weekly exclusively that the former military pilot, 36, “didn’t get to see” their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Aside from the day of the funeral (which George, Charlotte and Louis didn’t attend) and meeting privately with the queen, he was in isolation at Frogmore [Cottage],” the insider said.

William and Kate jumped back into their duties as senior royals on Wednesday, April 21, while visiting with 282 (East Ham) Squadron, Air Training Corps in East London.