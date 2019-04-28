Prince William Says He Has ‘No Idea’ When Duchess Meghan Will Give Birth

Prince William joked with fans that he has “no idea” when his sister-in-law Duchess Meghan will give birth to her first child with Prince Harry.

The Duke of Cambridge, 36, was asked about his brother’s impending arrival while talking to well-wishers during a visit to Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday, April 27.

“Any signs of the royal baby?” a fan asked in a video shared on Instagram.

“I haven’t got my phone on me — I have no idea,” William replied. “You guys will find out before I do at this rate.”

The question came as British press speculated that the former Suits actress’ due date was Sunday, April 28. But as the royal baby watch ramped up a notch, the father-to-be left his wife’s side to attend the London Marathon on Sunday.

As previously reported, Harry, 34, was in high spirits as he posed with runners and ambulance team members at the event.

With the baby due any day now, Meghan, 37, is resting up at home and has been absent from recent royal engagements. Just a few days before his appearance on Sunday, Harry attended an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey with his sister-in-law Duchess Kate on Thursday, April 25. And on April 21, he stepped out with Kate, 37, and William for Easter Sunday services.

Harry and Meghan, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 19, revealed earlier this month that they plan to keep the news of their baby’s arrival private as they start their new life as a family of three.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on April 11. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The duke and duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

