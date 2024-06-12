Prince William is headed to Germany to support the England men’s soccer team.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Wednesday, June 12, that William, 41, will attend the UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage match between England and Denmark on June 20. The match will take place at Deutsche Bank Park, a 58,000-seat stadium in Frankfurt and the home site for five UEFA Euro 2024 matches.

William is also president of the Football Association, England’s governing body for soccer.

The Prince of Wales is just two days removed from visiting the team at St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent, wishing them well before they head off for the quadrennial tournament. Team England shared a video of his visit via X in which William addressed the team.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from coming and seeing you guys over the years is the togetherness,” William said. “I just want you guys to know how much it means to everyone back here, that you go out there, give it your all, play for share, play for each other, play for your country.”

Each player was then presented with their team shirts, posing with them in a photo op with William and earning congratulations from England coach Gareth Southgate.

William wasn’t the only royal to share advice with the team. He relayed a message from his kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, who each weighed in on a recent drive to school.

“The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat,” William told the team, as dictated to him by Louis. “So, I now have visions of you running around with massive great tummies. So maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt, particularly around the physio team.”

William has long been a sports fan, often mixing his passion with his work. He and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, served as ambassadors for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He’s also an avid polo player, competing in celebrity matches in the past.

He previously shared a humorous golf accident from his childhood.

“I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine,” he told BBC’s Newsround in 2018. “We were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head.”

The accident resulted in a scar on his forehead that he likened to Harry Potter’s, adding that it sometimes glows. He cited the scar this week as a reason that he does not currently golf.