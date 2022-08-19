Big Apple Royal! Prince William Will Visit New York City in September

Back to the Big Apple! Prince William is set to visit New York City next month for an event kicking off the countdown to the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, will head to NYC in September for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, cohosted by the Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The U.K. native is set to give an address at the summit, which will unite finalists and winners from last year’s ceremony.

\Last month, the former military pilot announced that the Earthshot Prize awards would be held in Boston, and he and Duchess Kate are both scheduled to make the trip to the U.S. for the event.

“In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA, where we’ll award the next five winners of the prize,” the prince said in a Twitter video in July. He then received an assist from Boston Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts, who added, “And we will be doing it right here in Boston.”

The future king launched Earthshot in 2020 with David Attenborough, with the goal of awarding individuals and organizations who can invent both practical and impactful solutions for problems caused by climate change. The project’s moniker was inspired by late President John F. Kennedy‘s Moonshot, which aimed to put a human on the moon.

This year’s ceremony will be cohosted with the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, located in Boston, as well as Mayor Michelle Wu.

“There is no more important Moonshot today than repairing the planet and no better place to harness the Moonshot spirit than the City of Boston,” Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, who is JFK’s daughter, said of the event in a July press release. “It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that the Earthshot Prize will partner with the JFK Library Foundation to host the 2022 ceremony in Boston and inspire a new generation with the possibility of a sustainable future.”

William’s upcoming NYC visit will mark his first time in the United States in eight years. He and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, last traveled to the country in 2014 for several diplomatic engagements held in New York City.

The duo also managed to squeeze in some fun on that visit, taking in a Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game where they met LeBron James, Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The NBA star, 37, also presented them with a pint-sized basketball jersey for their son Prince George, now 9. (Their other two children, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, weren’t yet born.)

