Prince William’s Annual Salary Published in Royal Report

Prince William’s annual takings have been revealed.

Through inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall estate and the title of Duke of Cornwall when King Charles ascended the throne in 2022, William, 42, received $30.4 million from his first full year’s income.

According to People, the figure was published in the Duchy of Cornwall’s Integrated Annual Report on Wednesday, July 24, and represented the total earnings taken from the inheritance for the 2023-2024 financial year.

Per the outlet, the total sum included the “official, charitable and private expenses of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children.”

As heir to the British throne, William, who does not receive a traditional income as such, is entitled to the surplus profits of the Duchy of Cornwall estate.

The estate was established by King Edward III in 1337 with the intention of providing funds to the heir to the throne. It spans 23 English countries, mostly in the south-west of England, and covers land and houses across 130,000 acres. The outlet reported the estate is valued at over $1 billion.

But while the salary is far from traditional, William is not exempt from paying taxes. The total tax amount was not included in the report.

The news comes as William and Middleton, 42, scan job applications for a new assistant private secretary for Wales and the United Kingdom.

Kensington Palace posted a job description for the role online, which closed to applicants on Friday, July 19.

According to the job post, the successful candidate must speak Welsh and will “support TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

“The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & UK will lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximize impact across the constituent nations of the UK, with a particular focus on Wales,” the post read. “Conversational Welsh is essential, and fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable.”

The new hire could allude to Middleton making a slow return to the royal fold and taking on more engagements since the announcement of her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

For his part, William has maintained a busy schedule, most recently raising spirits after England’s defeat in the UEFA European Championship final to Spain on Sunday, July 14.

The England national soccer team lost 2-1 to the Spanish side at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, with William and Prince George, 10, watching on.