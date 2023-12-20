Don’t bet on Prince William in a drinking contest, according to one member of the British royal family.

His cousin-in-law, Mike Tindall, revealed that William, 51, is a lightweight when it comes to consuming alcohol.

“The Prince of Wales is known to me as ‘One Pint Willy’ because he’s not the best of drinkers,” the former rugby player, 45, revealed on the Wednesday, December 20 episode of “Seven: Rob Burrow,” a series from BBC’s “The Total Sports Podcast.”

Tindall appeared with his wife, Zara, who is William’s first cousin. She is the daughter of Captain Mark Phillips and Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III. Tindall played professional rugby from 2000-2014 and appeared in over 75 matches with the national team. He was a member of England’s squad which won the 2003 World Cup in Australia.

“[I am] coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often,” he continued on the podcast, “That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. ‘One Pint Willy.’ It’s out there now. Sorry, sir!”

Zara joked that her husband was going to be “in so much trouble” for divulging the nickname, adding that “a lot of those nicknames kind of fly around.”

Tindall met his wife while playing in the World Cup, where the couple were introduced by Zara’s cousin, Prince Harry. She is an equestrian who was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2006. Zara won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics which was presented to her by her mother. Mike and Zara were engaged in December 2010, and as was required at the time, the Queen gave her consent to their marriage. The couple married in July 2011.

The late queen, Prince Philip, Charles and now-Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, and Harry, 39, were among the members of the royal family who attended the ceremony in Edinburgh.

The couple has three children: daughter Mia Grace, 9, daughter Lena Elizabeth, 5, and son Lucas Philip, 2.

During the podcast, host Burrow, 41, who was also an English rugby player, asked Mike and Zara if they thought their children would follow in their footsteps and excel in sports.

“Potentially, maybe,” said Zara, “but I guess you never want to push them too much because they may not want to do any of it.”

“I think we’ve tried to give them both sides of our sports,” she explained. “They all know how to ride and they’ve been around the horses. They’ve also all played rugby to a certain level.”