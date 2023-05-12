Dancing all night long! Mike Tindall joined his wife, Zara Tindall (née Phillips), at her uncle King Charles III’s coronation concert, where they had a blast grooving to the performances.

“It’s very difficult when you’re on a raised platform that’s under a lot of lights, I felt I didn’t really put my best foot forward in terms of [my dancing],” the former rugby player, 44, quipped during a Friday, May 12, appearance on Good Morning Britain. “If you started doing interesting dance maneuvers on that platform next to the king, I’m not entirely sure it would have gone down that well!”

He added: “As Hitch once said in the [Will Smith] movie, ‘You’ve got to stay in your safe zone’ and my flag waving, I tried to do the best flag waving out there.”

Mike — who married Princess Anne’s daughter, 41, in December 2010 — accompanied his in-laws at the king’s Coronation Weekend events. The Tindalls, who share three children, were first spotted attending a late-night dinner with other members of the royal family on May 5.

“It was quite nice to have a date night,” the former outside center gushed on Friday. “You know, when you have three children, it’s not the easiest to get out and just have a drink together, so it was quite nice to have a little bit of a time where we could go out and have a drink and have a chat. It was quite nice.”

The pair’s date night lasted into the early hours of the morning, shortly before they were set to attend the 74-year-old king’s Saturday, May 6, crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

“Adil [Ray], never worry about what’s tomorrow, enjoy the moment and you can deal with the next day later,” Mike joked to the GMB presenter, defending their outing.

The “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcaster looked dapper in a black morning suit the next morning, as he entered the Abbey alongside Zara, who stunned in a blue dress and coordinating fascinator. The twosome were seated near her older brother, Peter Phillips, and her cousins Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The royals — except for the Duke of Sussex, 38, who left for California after the event ended on Saturday — later reunited in the royal box on Sunday, May 7, for the celebratory Coronation Concert. Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate were also in attendance, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest kids Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8. According to BBC footage from the event, the group — including Mike and Zara — couldn’t help but sing along to Lionel Richie’s performance of “All Night Long.”