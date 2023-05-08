Pretty in pink! Sofia Richie was a fierce sight as she watched her dad, Lionel Richie, perform at King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday, May 7.

The 24-year-old model showed off her ensemble in a “Get Ready With Me” video shared via TikTok. “I’m so excited,” a fresh-faced Sofia began in the social media clip. “Get ready with me to watch my dad perform for the king’s coronation … I can’t believe I just said that.”

Sofia then explained that while she loves to do her own hair and makeup, she hired a professional due to the occasion being a really “special event.” Afterward, the California native showed off her outfit. “I’m wearing this cute little Destree number,” Sofia said, holding up a pair of high-waisted fuchsia pants. She paired the tailored bottoms with a coordinating button-up jacket, creating an outfit that resembled a vintage military-style suit.

The video then transitioned to show Sofia in the outfit. In addition to buttons, the top featured balloon sleeves and a cropped silhouette. The Nude Stix beauty director completed the look with a black clutch from Destree and a pair of pointed toe pumps by Saint Laurent.

Sofia ended the post by sharing a glimpse of her dad singing “Easy” as the crowd went wild. In addition to Lionel, 73, other big names including Katy Perry and Nicole Scherzinger took the stage on Sunday after Charles was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, on Saturday, May 6.

Sofia’s attendance at the celebrations comes after her wedding to Elliot Grainge in the South of France on April 22. For the big day, the influencer walked down the aisle — hand in hand with Lionel — wearing a beaded lace gown with a halter neckline by Chanel.

“We created the top of that dress and made it bridal-y,” Sofia told Vogue in a video posted before her nuptials, noting she was inspired by a similar look from Chanel’s fall 2023 collection. “It is such magic. I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”

Sofia’s ceremony gown was also equipped with several personal touches, including an embroidered “S&E 4.22.23” sewn on the inside with blue thread — to be her “something blue.”

Sofia, who previously dated Justin Bieber and Scott Disick, started dating Grainge, 29, in early 2021. The England native proposed in April 2022, one year before their big day.