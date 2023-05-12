Zara Tindall has a splendid sense of style! The daughter of Princess Anne has dazzled Us with her fabulous frocks and fun fascinators through the years.

When it comes to her wardrobe, the British equestrian loves vibrant colors and figure-flattering silhouettes. Take King Charles III’s May 2023 coronation, for example. Tindall looked dainty in a blue coat dress by Laura Green. The design featured a white lining and a belt at the waist. She teamed the piece with a sparkly brooch, pointed-toe pumps and a coordinating hat. The ensemble was completed with a light blue clutch and pearl-drop earrings.

One month prior, Tindall channeled her inner Barbie in a hot pink dress as she attended an Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. The lively design featured buttons throughout and a tasteful slit. The design was also equipped with balloon sleeves and a high neckline. Tindall finalized her outfit with an ivory fascinator and a cream purse from Strathberry.

That wouldn’t be the first time Tindall nailed it in fuchsia. In June 2022, she was a vision in the eye-catching hue while attending the National Service of Thanksgiving in Guildhall. For the occasion, she rocked a belted coat dress that was made with a sharp collar and protruding shoulder pads. Tindall gave Us a lesson on color-blocking as she teamed the garment with a violet headpiece and a lavender handbag.

The U.K. native was photographed arriving at the event with her husband, Mike Tindall, who complemented her with a magenta tie. Zara and the former rugby player tied the knot in July 2011 and share daughters Mia (born in 2014), Lena (born in 2018) and son Lucas (born in 2021).

“She was on her gap year and in Australia with friends. Clive [Woodward, my coach] had just told me I was dropped for the semi-final, so I went out for a beer with two others who weren’t playing, Martin Corry and Austin Healey. Zara was in the same bar; we got introduced but didn’t speak that much,” Mike told the Daily Mail in June 2011. “Later on, Austin gave me her number and said, ‘She wants you to text her, to say where you’re all going out after the final so she can come along.’ Aussie’s going to love me saying this — he’ll take credit for us meeting.

After Mike reached out, the rest was history. “We still like going out and having a good time. We just do it in the right way, where it’s not in the media. If you live in London and go out in London it’s all over the papers,” he continued. “You can still go out and have a good time in Cheltenham. We keep ourselves to ourselves now.”

Keep scrolling to see Zara’s best fashion moments of all time: