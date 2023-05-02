Speaking out. Princess Anne voiced her opinion on the idea of a “slimmed-down” monarchy ahead of her brother King Charles III‘s coronation.

Royal experts have long claimed that the king, 74, intends to take on more responsibilities as the new monarch — as will his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his eldest son and heir apparent, Prince William, and William’s wife, Princess Kate. A more streamlined Firm would also be cost efficient as it would cut down on royal costs and save taxpayers money.

Several days before Charles’ coronation, Anne, 72, gave a rare interview with Canadian public broadcaster CBC and revealed she is not in favor of the idea of a “slimmed-down” monarchy.

“Well, I think the ‘slimmed-down’ [comment] was said in a day when there were a few more people around … [to] make that seem like a justifiable comment,” the princess explained. “It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I would say. I’m not quite sure what else we can do.”

Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, famously made headlines in 2020 when they stepped down from their posts as senior royals. The Sussexes further cemented their separation from the royal family — with whom they have been at odds for years — as they moved from the U.K. to the U.S. to raise their children in California. The Archewell cofounders share son Prince Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 23 months.

In March 2022, six months before Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti exclusively told Us Weekly that Charles “will make some changes” as monarch, noting, “It’s always been rumored that he wants to slim down the working royals at the core of the family.”

Sacerdoti explained that Charles will “formalize the slimming down” so that it doesn’t just seem like the “result of circumstances.”

Charles and Camilla, 75, will formally be crowned king and queen, respectively, as they celebrate their coronation on Saturday, May 6. The Prince and Princess of Wales — along with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — will all be on hand to mark the historical occasion, as will Prince Harry, 38. Meghan, for her part, will stay home in California with Archie and Lilibet as Charles’ youngest grandson celebrates his 4th birthday.

While Charles was disappointed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, is not able to attend the ceremony — the ruler was “hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them,” a source exclusively told Us last month — he is happy his youngest son will be there.

“King Charles is sad Meghan cannot attend but is thrilled [Prince] Harry will be in attendance,” a second insider shared.

A third source noted, “As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world. Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”