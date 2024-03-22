Princess Anne made a public appearance at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire as news of Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis went public.

Anne, 73, was photographed alongside ARRC Lieutenant General Sir Ralph Wooddisse on Friday, March 22, when she visited the headquarters of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps. The Princess Royal seemed somber, trading in her usual colorful looks for a darker outfit.

Anne took the trip to Gloucestershire on Friday to officially open the newly built Carne Building Officers’ Single Living Accommodation.

The Princess Royal has been noticeably attending several royal events in recent weeks as her older brother, King Charles III, undergoes treatment following his February cancer diagnosis. It’s since been revealed that Kate, 42, is also undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” after being diagnosed with cancer as well.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said in a video statement on Friday. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate’s cancer diagnosis was revealed to the family in late February, which is why Prince William missed his godfather’s memorial service that same month, a source told Us Weekly on Friday.

“Kate went in for abdominal surgery and then they found out she had cancer,” the insider shared. “The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece.”

At the time, William, 41, was set to attend the memorial of his late godfather at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, but Kensington Palace announced at the last minute that he was backing out of the appearance “due to a personal matter.”

The royal family has “been processing the information” about Kate’s health since she received the diagnosis, the insider shared.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate continued in her statement on Friday. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

The Princess of Wales explained that she wanted to tell her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, before taking the news public.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate continued. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”