Don’t ask. Princess Anne fired back at a reporter who inquired about her father Prince Philip’s condition following a car accident.

“How is the Duke of Edinburgh this morning?” the journalist asked on Friday, January 18, while the princess, 68, arrived at an event.

“I’ve no idea,” Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter replied. “You know where I am? Same place as you.”

VIDEO: Princess Anne responds when asked how her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, is after his crash pic.twitter.com/Jx7MfOfu1D — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) January 18, 2019

Upon her exit, Anne told curious reporters she had not received an update on her father “since I’ve been in there.”

The semi-sassy moments were captured on video by a royal reporter who shared the exchanges on Twitter.

The 97-year-old duke was in a car accident on Thursday, January 17. The two-car collision took place near Sandringham Estate in England. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Us Weekly in a statement that Philip “was not injured” and “local police attended the scene.”

According to Norfolk police, the driver of the other car, a 28-year-old woman who sustained cuts to her knees, and the passenger, a 45-year-old woman who broke her wrist, were treated and discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. A 9-month-old baby boy was also in the vehicle, though he was unscathed.

Onlookers told BBC News that Philip’s Land Rover overturned after the accident, before which he was pulling out of a driveway. According to eyewitnesses, he was conscious but shaken up and shocked.

Philip, who also shares sons Prince Charles, 70, Prince Andrew, 58, and Prince Edward, 54, with the 92-year-old queen, has largely retreated from the public eye since announcing his retirement from royal engagements in May 2017. He underwent hip replacement surgery in April 2018 but was able to attend Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s nuptials that May.

