Princess Beatrice’s Ex-Boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo’s Cause of Death

Princess Beatrice’s ex-boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo died in February after overdosing on a combination of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, ketamine and the street drug bromazolam, according to an autopsy report obtained by the Daily Mail.

Liuzzo, 41, was discovered at the citizenM Worldcenter hotel in Miami on February 7, at 3:22 p.m. ET, the Miami Police Department told Us Weekly in April. He was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m. ET, per the autopsy report published by the Mail on Thursday, June 6.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department ruled Liuzzo’s official cause of death as acute combined drug toxicity.

“The decedent was found unresponsive inside his hotel room by hotel staff,” reads the report. “Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased on scene at 1534 hours. Police impounded extensive drug paraphernalia from the scene.”

“He was known to use drugs but it was unknown what he used,” the social history section reads, based on information provided by his mother.

Beatrice, 35, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, began dating Liuzzo in 2005 when she was 17 and he was 24.

At the time, Ferguson said that she was supportive of the romance despite the age gap. “We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way but Beatrice is a sensible girl, soon to be 18, with many friends, including Paolo,” she said in a public statement at the time.

Beatrice and Liuzzo dated for less than a year before calling it quits in 2006.

Beatrice went on to marry entrepreneur Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. The duo share a daughter, Sienna, whom they welcomed in September 2021. The royal family member is also a stepmom to Mozzi’s son, Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

Beatrice has not publicly commented on Liuzzo’s death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline