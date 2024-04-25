Princess Beatrice’s ex-boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo is dead at age 42 after a suspected overdose, The Sun reports.

Liuzzo was discovered at the citizenM Worldcenter hotel in Miami on February 7, the Miami Police Department told the outlet on Wednesday, April 24. His body was reportedly transported back to his hometown of Long Island, New York, where a funeral was held on February 16.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, an officer with the Miami police department, Michael Vega, todd The Sun that Liuzzo’s death is being “investigated as an overdose” and the inquiry remains “ongoing”. According to Vega, police entered the room at 3:22 p.m. ET and Liuzzo’s time of death was given as 3.34 p.m.

Beatrice has not yet commented on Liuzzo’s death.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Beatrice, now 35, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, began dating Liuzzo in 2005 when she was 17 and he was 24. At the time, Ferguson shared that she was supportive of the romance despite the age gap. “We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way but Beatrice is a sensible girl, soon to be 18, with many friends, including Paolo,” she said in a public statement at the time.

The twosome dated for less than a year before calling it quits in 2006.

Prior to his relationship with Beatrice, Liuzzo had a run-in with the law when he was charged with the manslaughter of Jonathan R. Duchatellier, a fellow university student at the College of the Holy Cross after the two men got into a physical altercation. The charge was later reduced to assault and battery and Liuzzo served 100 hours of community service.

In 2009, Liuzzo made headlines once again when he was arrested after crashing his car in Australia’s Gold Coast.

Beatrice, meanwhile, went on to marry entrepreneur Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. The duo share daughter Sienna, whom they welcomed in September 2021. The royal family member is also a stepmom to Mozzi’s son, Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

Earlier this month, Beatrice’s best friend Gabriela Peacock told Hello! Magazine that the royal is a “fantastic” mom to her little one, noting that Sienna is “absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea.

Related: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship Timeline Princess Beatrice found her prince in businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after being introduced by a mutual friend. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that the couple were dating. After three years together, the duo secretly wed in July 2020. “Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. […]

“She’s really cheeky and has a very good personality,” Peacock, 44, continued. “Bea has such a good heart and she’s such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her.”

While Beatrice is thriving in motherhood, the royal family at large has been facing difficult times. In January, Beatrice’s mother, the Duchess of York, revealed that she had beaten breast cancer but had been subsequently diagnosed with malignant melanoma after having several moles removed for analysis. Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles III are also battling their respective cancers.

“I would like to remind anyone who may be reading this to check in with yourself,” Ferguson, 64, wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “Check in on your state of mind and check in on your bod