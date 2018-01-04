It feels like just yesterday that Duchess Kate emerged from the hospital with newborn Princess Charlotte in her arms. But Charlotte is a big girl now — she turns 3 in May — and will start Willcocks Nursery School located at the Holy Trinity Church in London this month.

Located just a stone’s throw away from the family’s Kensington Palace, the rigorous program offers French lessons, pottery and poetry classes. According to the Willocks’ website, all students follow the country’s curriculum, which focuses on a child’s social, emotional and physical development as well as communication and language. Price tag: £3,050 per term, which is equivalent to roughly $4,080 a semester.

Prince William and Kate, 35, announced their plans to send Charlotte to Willcocks last month. “Charlotte will be attending five days a week in the mornings only,” a source told Us at the time. The insider added that the royal parents loved Willcocks “because it’s a traditional nursery with high standards.”

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willocks have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte,” the school said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.”

If the student-written testimonials on the Willcocks website are any indication, Charlotte is in for a great semester. “When someone has a birthday they have cake,” wrote a child. Added another: “I bring my rabbit to school to play with, I do cutting, I do singing, I got letters and numbers at my school. I do sharing with my letters and numbers in school.”

Prince William, 35, and Kate are also parents of Prince George, 4, who attends the posh south London school St. Thomas’ Nursery School. The couple are expecting baby No. 3 in April.

