Princess Eugenie is celebrating her husband Jack Brooksbank’s 38th trip around the sun.

“Happy Happy Birthday my love. Always making joy wherever you are,” Eugenie, 34, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 3, adding three heart-eye emojis to her caption.

Eugenie, who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, also shared two images of Brooksbank. In one image, the married couple beamed while posing on the red carpet at Eugenie’s Anti-Slavery Collective Force for Freedom gala in 2023. In another, Brooksbank goofed off with son August, now 3, on a beach. (Eugenie and Brooksbank also share son Ernest, 10 months.)

In a follow-up birthday tribute, Eugenie shared a video of her husband taking August for a scooter ride in London. The toddler sported a Spider-Man costume and a helmet while Brooksbank opted for athletic gear, running alongside his son.

“Happy birthday to my love,” Eugenie added in her caption.

Eugenie and Brooksbank have been together for more than a decade, getting engaged in January 2018 during a trip to Nicaragua.

“The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen,” Eugenie recalled in their official engagement interview. “I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon.”

The couple wed nine months later in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. After settling into married life, Eugenie and Brooksbank welcomed August in February 2021 and Ernest in July 2023.

“Since August came into my life, it’s positively impacted my desire to do more. Priorities change when you have children,” she previously told Hello! in April 2023. “You want to do everything you can for them — and for your grandchildren. August is only 2 [years old] but I hope that what I’m doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too.”

Several months later, Eugenie gushed that her children are “so wonderful.”

“Augie is a 2 and a half-year-old firecracker and just listens to me, I don’t know why,” the princess said during an October 2023 appearance on the “White Wine Question Time” podcast. “And Ernie smiles the whole time so they’re really easy and wonderful boys.”

Eugenie added, “Manners maketh man – I’m trying to do that with my kids right now.”