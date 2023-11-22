According to Princess Eugenie, ordering takeout food isn’t an easy process for the family, especially when staying at Kensington Palace.

“So last night we got a curry, which I never do. I never eat them,” Eugenie, 33, shared on the Tuesday, November 21, episode of the “Table Manners” podcast. “[My husband] Jack and I were literally sitting for an hour on Deliveroo, like, ‘What on Earth does this mean?’”

After placing their order on the British delivery app, the couple had to “ring down” to palace workers to alert them that food was on the way. “And then, we’ll get in our pajamas and drive down and go pick it up,” Eugenie added.

The revelation took the podcast hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware by surprise, as they questioned why the pair had to drive on the property to pick it up instead of having someone bring it to them. “We could walk,” Eugenie noted, “but I don’t want to be in my pajamas outside.”

Eugenie’s takeout order trek isn’t the only food-related topic the princess discussed. Earlier in the podcast, she described her tea as “not that princess” as she only leaves her Earl

Grey tea bag in for a few moments before taking it out.

“I’ve always done it like that,” she explained. “I think my mom [Sarah Ferguson] did it, and then I copied her. I don’t know how else to do it. I mean, I do know how else to do it, but I don’t like the taste.”

The Princes of York also said she gave up drinking coffee because she “heard that the three things that make you unhealthy is coffee, sugar and alcohol.” She continued: “I thought the easiest one to give up would be coffee.”

Growing up as the daughter of Prince Andrew, Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, learned the importance of table manners both at home and when visiting their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. “It was always like, ‘We can’t have knees at the table,’” she shared on Tuesday. “So my mom, if I had a knee at the table, she’d say, ‘Are they invited to lunch? Are they invited to dinner?’ And so, they’d be down.”

For now, Eugenie said she’s not worried about enforcing strict table manners with her husband Jack Brooksbank’s two young sons, August, 2, and Ernest, 5 months. She even let her eldest eat breakfast in front of the TV the morning of her podcast interview.

“He goes, ‘Mamma, tray? This on tray? Take in playroom?’ I was like, ‘OK,’” she stated. “So, I brought his cereal and his marmite toast in with me so I could go and get Ernie and bring him down so they can all hang out.”

Eugenie and Jack, 37, welcomed their second child earlier this year. “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” she captioned a sweet pic of her newborn via Instagram in June. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”