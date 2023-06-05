Princess Eugenie and Husband Jack Brooksbank Welcome Baby No 2

The newest addition to the royal family is here! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second child on Tuesday, May 30.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” the princess, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 5. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.”

Eugenie added that her and Brooksbank’s first child, 2-year-old August, “is loving being a big brother already.” In one of the snaps shared by his mom, the toddler gently patted his new sibling’s head while he napped.

Brooksbank, 37, and Eugenie announced in January that they were expecting their second child.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” the Hauser & Wirth art director wrote via Instagram at the time. Brooksbank was credited for capturing the photo showing Eugenie with August kissing her stomach.

Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, celebrated by sharing a photo of August in a yellow rain jacket stepping through a puddle. “You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven,” Ferguson wrote via Instagram.

The duo met in 2010 at a ski resort in Switzerland and announced their engagement in January 2018.

“The lake was so beautiful,” Eugenie recalled about their Nicaragua trip in an interview uploaded to the royal family YouTube channel the day after their announcement. “I actually said ‘this is an incredible moment’ and then he popped the question.”

The couple were featured in another interview video just before their wedding in October 2018. “It was love at first sight,” Eugenie stated when asked about their first meeting.

“I saw you first,” the brand ambassador chimed in to his now-wife. “Then we just stared at each other.”

The pair exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and later welcomed son August in February 2021.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” the new mother shared via Instagram at the time. “He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement following August’s birth noting that grandparents, Ferguson, 63, and Prince Andrew, were “delighted with the news.”

Ferguson also took to Twitter for a personal statement. “The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson,” she wrote. “I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents.”

Later in 2021, Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice also gave birth to her first child, daughter Sienna Elizabeth. Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.

“To my dearest Beabea and Edo,” the younger sibling wrote via Instagram. “Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up.”