When you know, you know! Princess Eugenie was head over heels for fiancé Jack Brooksbank from the first moment she laid eyes on him.

“It was love at first sight,” the 28-year-old royal told ITV News on Thursday, October 11, recalling their first meeting. “[I saw him staring at me] and I thought, ‘What a silly hat!’ and I thought, ‘Who is that?’ And then you came over and shook my hand. I was all butterflies and nervous. I think I rang my mom that night and said, ‘I just met this guy, Jack.’”

Eugenie, who is ninth in line for the thrown and the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson of York, then revealed what she loves most about Brooksbank.

“Jack is the kind of guy… You know when you’re lost at a party and you can’t find anyone to talk to and you’re panicking and you need help? He’ll walk in and make everyone feel special, and he’ll scoop you up and talk to you and make you feel a million dollars,” she gushed, before telling her love: “And that’s you. You’re so humble and generous and just that person where, you know, you immediately have a friend.”

Brooksbank bank shared a similar sentiment about Eugenie, calling her “this bright, shining light.”

The couple, who got engaged in January after seven years of dating, are set to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12, following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s May nuptials at the same venue.

