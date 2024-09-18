Princess Kate Middleton Is In a Positive Place After Finishing Chemo

Princess Kate Middleton is entering a new chapter after finishing her chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

“She is in a positive place,” a friend told Hello! magazine in this week’s cover story. “She is feeling well and looking to the future, focusing on the things that matter to her most.”

A source told the outlet that Kate is doing everything in her power to return to full health. “The commitment to duty and service from both of them is unwavering, and that won’t change,” the insider said of Kate and her husband, Prince William.

The source noted that Kate is aware of the length of her recovery journey and has been appreciative of the well-wishes. “The closeness of her family and the support she has received from them over the past nine months have been so important to her,” the insider added.

While sharing an intimate home video with her family, the Princess of Wales, 42, revealed earlier this month that she was on the “long” road to recovery.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said via social media at the time. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Kate explained that her journey was “complex, scary and unpredictable,” for her family, including William, 42, and their three kids: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” she said. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Kate explained that she’s doing everything “to stay cancer free” and opened up about her new outlook of life.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she said. “Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Nearly two months after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. She went on to start chemotherapy treatments.

Months later, Kate gave an update on her health while thanking the public for their support. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she wrote in a June statement.

She continued, “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Although no photos have been released, Kate returned to work for the first time on Tuesday, September 17, meeting with team members of the Centre for Early Childhood, part of her and William’s Royal Foundation.