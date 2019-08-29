



Doin’ fine! Ariana Madix clapped back at a social media user who accused her of cheating on Tom Sandoval with her Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent.

“I have never understood how you so easily accepted her infidelity with LaLa? Double standard? Infidelity is infidelity regardless of gender,” the user commented on Ariana’s picture of her and Tom on Wednesday, August 28, via Instagram. “I just do not understand, but I hope for the best of you both. I would think that would be a huge hurt 😓”

Ariana fired back: “@elomzenski who is ‘you’? 😂 this is my page, Ya weirdo.”

Tom revealed during season 7 of the Bravo hit that Ariana and Lala drunkenly hooked up in his car.

“How did me and Ariana get together? I may be a little bit foggier than Ariana, so I’ll tell you what I remember, which may not be much. We went to get Mexican food, just had girl time, got s–tfaced,” Lala explained on the Vanderpump Rules after show in April. “So we’re in Tom’s car and at this point I’m like, ‘F–k it, she looks good tonight.”

Ariana added that the “Boy” singer “initiated” things between them.

“I was behind Tom, so I was kind of grabbing him, I’m looking at him in the rearview mirror, and that’s when I feel like I started to really sober up, because I was like, ‘What is happening right now? What is happening?’” she explained. “Obviously Lala is super hot, so I was thinking is this maybe our … are we three gonna? … Because that sounds f–king great.”

Tom, for his part, never got involved in the hookup.

“I was hungry and jittery from coffee. When you’re overly sober and caffeinated and you’re around two people who are s–tfaced, it’s annoying,” he said on the after show. “You know I was like, annoyed.”

Despite the drama, Tom and Ariana’s relationship appears to be stronger than ever.

“@tomsandoval1 is really cute and i love him,” she wrote on Wednesday via Instagram. “K that’s all!”

Lala, meanwhile, got engaged to Randall Emmett in September 2018. The twosome are set to tie the knot in April 2020.

