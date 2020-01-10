Puppy Bowl 2020 Meet the Paw-dorable Starting Lineup

It’s that time of year again! The 16th annual Puppy Bowl is right around the corner and Us Weekly has a look at the paw-durable starting lineup.

Puppy Bowl XVI returns to Animal Planet on Sunday, February 2, and will celebrate its sweet 16 by handing out the first ever “Lombarky” trophy at the end of the cutest competition on TV. This year, 96 puppies from 61 shelters across 25 states will rush the field in hopes of finding their forever home.

The cuddle-worthy competitors on Team Ruff and Team Fluff range from 12 to 26 weeks in age. Five of this year’s Puppy Bowl stars have special needs, including a three-legged labrador retriever mix named Ferris and one pup who is both blind and hearing impaired named Filbert. Determined to find a loving family, these fierce fluff balls won’t let anything stand in their way.

For the first time ever, Puppy Bowl fans can tune in to the Geico Puppy Bowl Draft for an early look at the cuddly contenders and the top picks for Team Ruff and Team Fluff. By heading over to the Animal Planet and Puppy Bowl Facebook pages, viewers can get real-time updates on all of the most promising doggy draft picks.

Before this year’s furry athletes hit the field, the Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show will get pup close and personal with the soon-to-be MVPs. James Hound, Rodt Weiler and Sheena Inu will offer up their too-cute commentary before kicking off the big game.

Referee Dan Schachner is gearing up for his ninth year as Puppy Bowl‘s guiding eye. As always, viewers will be treated to the Arm & Hammer Kitty Halftime Show, featuring the legendary Jenni-purr Lopez and Cat-ira, and a rag-tag team of baby pygmy goats and armadillos will cheer the puppies on from the sidelines.

Tune in to Puppy Bowl XIV on Animal Planet on Sunday, February 2, at 3 p.m. ET — and don’t miss Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III on Saturday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET for even more opportunities to help some adorable dogs find their forever homes.