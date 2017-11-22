Former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones took to Twitter to slam her ex-boyfriend Nick Carter on Wednesday, November 22, one day after singer Melissa Schuman accused him of sexual assault.

“Nick Carter was my boyfriend while I was in the Pussycat Dolls,” Jones, 33, tweeted. “He knew about the abuse I endured and did nothing. I guess I now know why. Disgusting. Disgraceful. Disgusted in my heart. Especially because he was a victim of abuse himself. Shame on you Nick!”

Jones may be referring to the alleged abuse she suffered while in the group founded by Robin Antin. The singer called the girl group a “prostitution ring” in a series of tweets on October 13.

Antin, 56, told The Blast on October 15 the claims were “disgusting, ridiculous lies,” and added Jones was “clearly looking for her 15 minutes” of fame.

As previously reported, Carter, 37, was accused of sexual assault by Schuman, a former member of the 2000s girl group Dream, in a lengthy blog post on Saturday, November 18.

The “He Loves U Not” singer, 33, alleged Carter removed her pants and ignored her pleas for him to stop after he brought her into a bathroom and they started kissing when she was 18 and he was 22. Schuman also claimed Carter performed oral sex on her and forced her to do the same.

The Backstreet Boys member denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” the statement read. “We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Jones also responded to Carter’s denial of the allegations.

“Nick denies the allegations just like Robin denied my abuse,” Jones tweeted. “I know all about the truth here. Don’t lie Nick. I’m no longer keeping your secrets.”

