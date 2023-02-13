Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday, February 13. She is experiencing mild symptoms.

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” the statement via ABC News read. “With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

Camilla, 75, was meant to accompany King Charles III on a visit to Milton Keynes, England, on Thursday, February 16. The sovereign, 74, is also set to host a reception at Buckingham Palace in support of Global Biodiversity on Friday, February 17.

The former Duchess of Cornwall previously tested positive for COVID-19 almost exactly one year ago. On February 14, 2022, Clarence House confirmed the royal’s diagnosis in a statement to Us Weekly, noting, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines.”

Her 2022 diagnosis came amid Charles’ second battle with coronavirus. Prior to his September ascension, he tested positive for the illness in March 2020 and February 2022.

Both Camilla and Charles, who married in 2005, have received coronavirus vaccination shots.

Prior to her positive diagnosis, Camilla was out and about in the U.K. On Wednesday, February 8, she and her husband visited Brick Lane to meet the British Bangladeshi community. The couple planted a Dodoens Elm tree in Altab Ali Park in memory of the 25-year-old local who was killed in a racist attack as he walked home from work. They also visited the community mosque.

“Thank you for such a sunny welcome to Brick Lane! ☀️ It was wonderful to meet so many members of the Bangladeshi community here today,” the official royal family Instagram account captioned a video showing their visit. “At the heart of the East End and one of London’s most iconic streets, Brick Lane is known for its food and the famous selection of curry restaurants. 🍛 The short stretch of Bangladeshi restaurants at the southern end of Brick Lane is known as Banglatown, home to many annual street festivals including the Boishakhi Mela, the Brick Lane Festival and the Curry Festival.”

On Thursday, February 9, the Queen Consort met with supporters and domestic abuse survivors when she stopped by the STORM Family Centre in Battersea, England. The charity marked its 19th anniversary and has helped over 3,000 women.