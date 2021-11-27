Queen Elizabeth II: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Her

What goes on inside the palace walls? Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning British monarch in history, making her one of the most interesting people in the world. Although she has been in the public eye her whole life, there are still some things most individuals do not know about her, so Us Weekly rounded up 25 fun facts about the sovereign.

Scroll down to learn more about the 95-year-old royal:

1. The queen is so frugal, she saves rubber bands — and has a giant rubber band ball to show for it!

2. She regularly wanders around her homes switching off lights to conserve energy.

3. She always carries a handbag.

4. Her bags are bespoke and completely unique to her. No one else has them.

5. In her purse she always carries a small compact, lipstick and a white linen handkerchief with the initial “E.”

6. She also always wears neutral nail polish.

7. Her most important possessions are her dispatch box keys, which unlock confidential information between her and her government ministers, and her family.

8. She carries the keys on a St. Christopher chain that her father gave to her.

9. The queen prefers the company of ordinary people to royals and celebrities.

10. Her favorite place is her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

11. She particularly likes talking to anyone who’s interested in horses, dogs or the countryside.

12. She’s good at accents, particularly Scottish and London’s East End dialects.

13. She’s crazy about jokes and loves to laugh!

14. Her sense of humor is incredibly dry.

15. Chocolate is her guilty pleasure.

16. She prefers Kit Kats and Cadbury to the fancy stuff.

17. She doesn’t love modern technology; she prefers an old-fashioned newspaper to reading on her phone.

18. As someone who was homeschooled, she was always a bit of a loner.

19. With the birth of Princess Beatrice’s daughter in September, she now has 12 great-grandchildren.

20. She only quit riding horses recently, at age 95!

21. The queen takes an Earl Grey tea at 5 p.m.

22. Her Majesty was recently advised to give up cocktails, but when she did drink, she’d opt for a gin and Dubonnet.

23. She doesn’t like to cause a fuss. Once, when her fish was uncooked, she refused to complain about it for fear of getting the chef in trouble.

24. She’s a bit formal. She treats her staff with respect but isn’t quite as chummy with them as Duchess Kate and Prince William are with theirs.

25. She’s said she would’ve been happy to have been a farmer’s wife!