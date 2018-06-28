Queen Elizabeth II Feeling ‘Under the Weather,’ Skips Church Service

Queen Elizabeth II had to cancel her visit to St. Paul’s Cathedral on Thursday, June 28, to rest at home.

“The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. “Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order.”

The Telegraph reports that Her Majesty was not taken to the hospital. Additionally, a doctor was not called. Although she was not on hand, Angelina Jolie did attend the service in London. She wore Ralph & Russo couture as she was photographed waving to onlookers.

Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 92 in April, has been keeping busy as of late. She celebrated her birthday with the royal family earlier this month and was joined by Duchess Meghan, 36, for their first solo event together in Cheshire, England, on June 14. On Tuesday, Prince Harry joined them as they attended the Young Leaders Reception.

The Queen and Meghan have struck up a quick bond – even before the former actress wed Harry, 33, on May 19. “[Meghan] quickly demonstrated that she is intelligent, polite and keen to learn,” a source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that her “enthusiasm towards living a life of service and humanitarianism excites the queen and it’s just the type of vim and vigor she likes to see in someone.”

The insider noted: “She has a brilliant sense of humor. That’s one of the first things that brought her and Meghan closer. It’s that warm side of her that has made Meghan feel so at ease.”