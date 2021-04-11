As members of the royal family continue to check in on Queen Elizabeth II following Prince Philip’s death, they are in awe of her strength.

Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, were spotted at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 10. After their visit, an emotional Countess of Wessex, 56, told reporters that “the queen has been amazing,” according to The Sun.

“It’s been a bit of a shock. However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this it’s still a dreadful shock. And we’re still trying to come to terms with that. And it’s very, very sad,” the Earl of Wessex, 57, added, noting that the tributes to his father have been “fantastic.”

Edward continued: “It just goes to show, he might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people.”

Sophie noted that the 94-year-old monarch is “thinking of others before herself.”

“As always,” Edward added. “But bearing up, and again it’s just that wave of affection for him and just those lovely stories.”

Edward is the youngest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, April 9, that Philip died at the age of 99. His passing came less than one month after he had heart surgery amid a lengthy hospital stay. Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew were also spotted visiting their mother in recent days.

“I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth,” Charles, 72, said in a public address on Saturday. “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure. Apart from anything else … I’m so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and in the Commonwealth who also share our loss and our sorrow.”

During his own chat with reporters, Andrew, 61, said that the queen is “feeling it, I think, probably more than everybody else,” but she’s “incredibly stoic.”

“She described it as having left a huge void in her life,” he said. “But we … are rallying round to make sure that we’re there to support her, and I know there is a huge amount of support not just for her but for everybody as we go through this enormous change.”

Philip’s televised funeral is set for Saturday, April 17. Us Weekly confirmed that Prince Harry is set to attend (and return to the U.K. for the first time since March 2020) while his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, was not given permission to travel.

“Meghan will be staying in California. She can’t go on doctor’s orders,” a source told Us. “She is too far along to fly and it’s recommended she rest in the final months.”