Proud great-grandmother! Queen Elizabeth II was one of the first people Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called after the birth of their daughter, Lili.

“The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” a source told In Touch on Sunday, June 6. “She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again.”

The Duke of Sussex, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, announced on Sunday, June 6, that Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, June 4, in Santa Barbara, California. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple said in a statement. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Shortly after their announcement, a Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of the queen, 95, and other members of the royal family. “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the statement read.

Prince William, 38, and Duchess Kate, 39, also congratulated the happy couple via Instagram.

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” the pair captioned a photo of a then-pregnant Meghan holding Archie, 2, while Harry embraced them. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

An insider told Us that the new big brother is already taking well to his little sister, who was named after her great-grandmother and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

“They are already back home in Montecito with their baby girl,” the source said. “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses. He’s held her with the help of his parents.”

Even though he now has to share his parents’ attention with Lili, he hasn’t expressed any envy of his newest family member, the insider added, noting that he’s “such a kind, loving child and there aren’t any jealousy issues.”

While Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with CBS opened a rift between him and several members of the royal family, including his father, Prince Charles, 72, the couple’s relationship with the queen still seems to be intact.

When the Invictus Games founder returned to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral in April, he was able to enjoy some quality time with his grandmother and spoke to her privately on at least two occasions.

After his interview on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert,” an insider said the queen was “unimpressed” but still had “a soft spot” for Harry.