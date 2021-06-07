Welcome to the world! Ellen DeGeneres, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and more stars have celebrated the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby girl.

The infant arrived on Friday, June 4, and the proud parents waited two days to share her birth on their Archewell website.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the announcement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”

The couple shared the set inspiration behind the newborn’s moniker, writing, “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

The pair went on to call the infant “more than [they] could ever have imagined,” gushing, “We remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The Suits alum, 39, gave birth to their son, Archie, now 2, in May 2019, and he “absolutely adores” his sister.

“They are already back home in Montecito with their baby girl,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, May 6. “Archie … gives her lots of kisses. He’s held her with the help of his parents. He’s such a kind, loving child and there aren’t any jealousy issues.”

News broke in February that Archie had a younger sibling on the way. Harry revealed the sex the following month during a CBS interview, as well as the little one’s summer due date.

“Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon,” a second source exclusively told Us in April. “[His parents] are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one and are trying to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now.”

Keep scrolling to see how celebrities reacted to Harry and Meghan’s baby news.