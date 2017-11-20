Royally perfect! Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. To mark the milestone, Kensington Palace released new portraits of the couple.

“Wishing a very happy 70th wedding anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh,” the caption read via Twitter.

The photos were taken by Matt Holyoak in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The Queen, 91, wore a long-sleeve cream-colored dress with a pearl necklace while sitting in a gold chair. Prince Philip, 93, who stood over her, wore a gray suit and red tie.

In addition to the portraits, a series of commemorative stamps have been released to celebrate. Bells will also go off at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen met her third cousin Prince Philip when she was 8 and they got engaged when she was 21. They are parents of Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and have eight grandchildren.

