Taking necessary precautions. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles are adjusting their scheduled engagements amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the virus continues to make its rounds, a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that the 93-year-old monarch would be doing what’s necessary amid the threat. She was supposed to visit both Cheshire and Camden. “As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” a statement from the palace read on Thursday, March 13.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled,” the statement continued. “Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice.”

Charles, meanwhile, had to cancel his international tour with his wife, Duchess Camilla. The 71-year-old Prince of Wales was scheduled to begin his venture on Tuesday, March 17, and Camilla, 72, was expected to join her husband part-way through.

The now-canceled outing included stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jordan and the Republic of Cyprus.

“Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” a statement on the matter read.

Before the queen, Charles and Camilla pumped the brakes on their upcoming engagements, Prince Harry was taking precautionary measures of his own. While attending the Commonwealth Day Service in London on Monday, March 9, the British Army vet opted for an elbow bump instead of a handshake when greeting singer Craig David.

The coronavirus began making its rounds beginning in December 2019 after emerging in the Wuhan, Hubei, province in China. The numbers of related cases have surged to 798 in the United Kingdom, and one coronavirus death has been confirmed in Scotland.

Worldwide, the illness has resulted in more than 125,000 confirmed cases and led to the deaths of over 4,600 people. However, over 70,000 affected persons have recovered from the virus, which includes symptoms such as difficulties breathing and fever.