A day for the royals! Queen Elizabeth II is set to address the U.K., sharing a televised message on Sunday, March 7, ahead of Commonwealth Day, Us Weekly confirms. The comments will air on BBC One in a special program that will replace the usual Commonwealth Day service, which has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV spot is set to air the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to give a sit-down interview on CBS, their first TV spot since stepping down from their royal duties in January 2020. The interview will begin with the former Suits star, 39, opening up about her life as a mother, adjusting to joining the royal family and the choice to step away. Harry, 36, will then join as they discuss their move to the United States and what’s next for their family.

On February 14, the pair, who married in 2018 and share 21-month-old son Archie, announced they are expecting baby No. 2. Five days later, the duke and duchess confirmed that they will not be returning as “working members of the royal family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement, making their choice to step away from their duties in January 2020 now permanent.

“Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement from the palace continued. “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

In response, Harry and Meghan released a statement, seemingly responding to the “public service” comment, adding, “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

While a royal source told Us exclusively that the duo are “relieved” after sharing the news and “finally free,” the queen also released a statement, admitting that she is “saddened by their decision” to step away for good.

“Harry and Meghan have achieved success beyond their wildest dreams in the U.S. and are settled and much more content living in Montecito, doing their own thing,” the insider tells Us. “They are determined to raise their children in a normal, stable environment, out of the spotlight, which would’ve [been] impossible if they’d remained royals.”

Meghan and Harry’s interview airs on CBS Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET.