Experienced mom-to-be! Meghan Markle, who is expecting her and Prince Harry’s second child, is taking her pregnancy in stride after experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

“Meghan is feeling great, happy and healthy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Meghan and Harry are thrilled to give Archie a sibling and over the moon to be expanding their family.”

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, announced the news via a spokesperson on Sunday, February 14. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The couple also posed for a new black-and-white photo, with the former actress resting her hand on her baby bump while laying her head in the prince’s lap.

The pair tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed son Archie, 21 months, one year later. Meghan revealed in a November 2020 op-ed for The New York Times that she suffered a miscarriage that July.

“Unbearable grief [is] experienced by many but talked about by a few,” she wrote at the time. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

The twosome planned to add more children to their brood for a while. “Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy,” a source told Us after the news broke on Sunday. “It’s a dream come true. … Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”

The insider added that although “some couples feel overwhelmed by having two children so close in age,” Harry and Meghan are “used to having a lot on their plate and multitasking.” They “aren’t planning to hire a team of nannies” to pick up the slack either since her mother, Doria Ragland, is “always willing” to help. “Doria loves being a grandma and looking after Archie.”

Harry, for his part, is thrilled to welcome another child into their home. According to the source, he thinks that fatherhood “is the best feeling in the world … and can’t wait to do it all over again.”