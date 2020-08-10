Rachael Ray and her family are safe after a fire tore through her Lake Luzerne, New York, home on Sunday, August 9.

The Post-Star reports that multiple fire departments battled the blaze at the celebrity chef’s home. Firefighters were called to the scene at 7:27 p.m. with additional departments and tankers summoned to provide water and assistance.

Photos showed the house — which Ray had recently been staying in as she filmed episodes of her show amid the coronavirus pandemic — engulfed in flames with the roof on fire.

A rep for Ray tells Us Weekly that while the cookbook author, her husband, John Cusimano, and their dog, Bella are safe, the house is “unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”