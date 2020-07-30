The bidding war is over. Rachael Ray has sold her multimillion-dollar compound in Southampton, New York — and the property is worth every penny.

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion left the market at a cool $3.25 million in a sale handled by Sotheby’s International Real Estate. The home was originally built in 1976 and sits on six acres of land, featuring a pool house, spacious patio and golf course view. According to the Sotheby’s listing, the “exquisitely designed” home has a backyard that’s “perfect for afternoon soirees” and “offers the ultimate hosting [and] entertaining” area.

“One notable thing about the property was that it was reimagined by Michael Murray, Rachael’s General Manager of Rachael Ray Home. I felt what he created was an important part of the design and style,” Sotheby’s realtor Angela Boyer-Stump tells Us Weekly of the 51-year-old Food Network personality’s former abode. “We had an open house and got multiple offers. It’s a very special property with a compelling price.”

The property’s “park-like grounds” intrigued the new buyers, who Boyer-Stump says “fell in love with the home at first sight.” The family hails from Bronxville, New York, and purchased the expansive Hamptons house as a second home after making an offer “on the spot.”

Ray’s lush Hamptons estate was last sold in June 2008 for just over $2 million, according to real estate records. It was later put on the market for nearly $5 million in August 2017, but the price dropped significantly over the years before finally finding a new owner.

The main house spans about 3,000 square feet with an open-plan living and dining area and a gourmet kitchen. The pool house offers a second kitchen, two full bathrooms, a dining area and storage spaces, according to Boyer-Stump. Elsewhere on the property is a writer’s cottage (also used as an artist’s studio) and an outdoor pizza oven. The grounds back to the Southampton Golf Club and boasts three other bougie golf clubs in close proximity.

