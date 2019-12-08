Rachael Ray Has the Best Hostess Hacks for the Holiday Season





Don’t call the caterer! Instead, plan your holiday menu using advice from savvy cook Rachael Ray. First step? Lighten up, explains the cookbook author, 51, in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“My best advice is to remember that [the holidays] are supposed to be hella fun,” the TV host told Us at the Blue Moon Burger Bash during the NYC Wine & Food Festival. “Stop with your turkey and your goose. Make chili for Christmas or Hanukkah. Who cares?”

The same pragmatic thinking can be applied to your guest list too. “Your gift to yourself is to be happy with the people you love,” adds Ray. “If you don’t love them, don’t invite them.”

According to the Food Network star, holiday dishes can be simple and delicious. “I love a prime rib,” she says. “It’s so old-school, but it works for every holiday and is easier than brisket. Season it up the day before — go heavy on the spices — score it then throw it in the oven.”

With reporting by Brody Brown