Her next project? Us Weekly caught up with the animal-loving Rachael Ray at the 10-year celebration of her brand Nutrish in New York City on Monday, February 26, where she dished on the appetite of her four-legged-friend — and whether or not a canine cookbook is in the works.

The 49-year-old talk show host detailed the canine-friendly cake she made for Isaboo, her 13-year-old rescue Pitbull, earlier this month.

“It is a blend from Dickson’s farm market, they give me beef and a little bit or pork that are all sourced within 150 miles of New York. I add lots of parsley to the meat because my dog loves to eat plants outside so she likes a lot of those greens,” she told Us of the recipe, which she documented in multiple Instagram pics.

She continued: “I put in a cup of white rice, a little bit of breadcrumbs, I like to use the whole wheat toasted breadcrumbs, a touch of mint for their breath — it really does help. Then I add two egg yolks, four egg whites and then just bake it like a normal cake. It’s great because it’s high in protein and has good fats in there, it’s a balanced meal. I also like to add in a pinch of sea salt, no pepper of course.”

The Nutrish founder went on to tell Us that her pup “loved the cake,” and that “it’s a very well balanced meal for a dog or a person.”

So is this a recipe that she worked on for an upcoming cookbook to help pet owners prepare healthy meals for their dogs? “I really want to make a dog cookbook,” Ray, the author of more than 20 cookbooks told Us.

However, it’s not happening just yet. “I’ve asked millions of times,” she added. “But none of the publishers want to do it, maybe you could put in a plea for me.”

As previously reported, after launching Nutrish in 2008, the television personality has been donating a portion of each sale to The Rachael Ray Foundation, which focuses on helping animals through Rachael’s Rescue. Since then, she has donated more than $21 million to animal charities.

Reporting by Travis Cronin

