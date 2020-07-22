On the market! Tristan Thompson listed his mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles for $8.5 million, Us Weekly confirms.

The 9,864-square-foot modern farmhouse-style home boasts seven spacious bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to the listing with real estate agent Tomer Friedman of Compass. It was built in 2018 on 18,843 square feet of land.

The amenities include a bar, a wine cellar, his-and-hers closets, a swimming pool and a fire pit. It also has a 1,580-square-foot guest house with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a family room and a kitchenette.

The main house features a grand entry with vaulted ceilings and checkered marble tile, a fireplace in the living room, two kitchens with stone islands and top-end appliances, a breakfast nook and a private patio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, purchased the property for $6.5 million in June 2019 to use as a vacation home during the NBA offseason, according to Variety. It also allowed him to be closer to his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian and their 2-year-old daughter, True.

Thompson’s decision to sell his house comes two months after Us confirmed that Kardashian, 36, listed her mansion in the Calabasas area of L.A. for $18.95 million. She bought the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate from Justin Bieber for $7.2 million in 2014 and made several renovations to it in recent years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke up with the NBA player in February 2019 after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party. He previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with True.

The former couple have maintained an amicable relationship with each other for the sake of their daughter. However, in recent months, they have sparked rumors that they are giving their romance another try.

Us broke the news in March that Kardashian, Thompson and True had been quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Three months later, they were spotted looking cozy at their mutual friend Savas Oguz’s birthday party. They also celebrated the 4th of July together at the athlete’s house.

That said, a source told Us exclusively earlier this month that the reality star and Thompson are not back together or engaged despite Kardashian rocking a massive diamond ring at her June 27 birthday party.

