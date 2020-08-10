Feeling very grateful. Rachael Ray expressed appreciation for the firefighters and other first responders who helped extinguish a large blaze that damaged her home in Lake Luzerne, New York, on Sunday, August 9.

“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home,” the 51-year-old celebrity chef tweeted on Monday, August 10. “Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay.”

The Racheal Ray host added: “These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”

Though Ray didn’t go into detail regarding the extent of the damage her home sustained in the fire, she did add that at least one of her possessions was lost in the event.

“I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member),” she continued. “Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…!”

A rep for Ray told Us Weekly on Sunday that while the cookbook author, her husband, John Cusimano, and their dog, Bella, are safe, the house was “unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

According to the Post-Star, multiple fire departments battled the blaze at Ray’s home, where she had been filming episodes of her show amid the coronavirus pandemic. Firefighters were called to the scene at 7:27 p.m. with additional departments and trucks summoned to provide water and assistance.

Photos from the scene showed the abode engulfed in flames with the roof on fire.

In an interview with the Associated Press in April, the Week in a Day author discussed shooting her show two days a week from her country home amid the coronavirus pandemic and admitted, “We have never worked this hard in our entire lives.”

That month, Ray also gave viewers a tour of her kitchen and noted how fond she was of the space. “I decorated the house before it was ever built,” she said at the time. “I drew the house on a piece of paper so I knew what I wanted it to be in my mind.”

The fire came just weeks after the 51-year-old talk show host sold her multimillion-dollar compound in Southampton, New York. The three-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion, which sits on six acres and has a pool, pool house and golf course view, sold for $3.25 million.